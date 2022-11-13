The territorial police of Kanungu have in custody a 35 year old Anthony Niwomurisa of Kashaki village, Kanungu district, for the alleged murder of his 70 year old biological mother Pascazia Tumuhirwe after she denied him from selling her land.

It’s alleged that, on Saturday morning while at Kashaki village at the home where they were both staying, the suspect attacked her from the bed and hit her with an axe, leading to her instant death.

According to the Kigezi region Police spokesperson Elly Maate,the suspect later reported himself to police, for fear to be lynched.

“The scene of crime was visited, processed, the axe was recovered and exhibited and postmortem was carried out, “Maate said.