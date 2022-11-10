The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has commended the ongoing operations by the Police to improve road safety in the Kampala metropolitan area, and urged them to extend the operations across the country.

This follows a call she made during last week’s plenary sessions, for the need to strengthen road safety interventions.

“It is not only in Kampala where we have accidents and so you should extend the operations to upcountry areas,” the Speaker said.

The Police started enforcing traffic rules targeting especially boda boda riders on Monday, 07 November 2022 in a bid to curb the road carnage, industry players say, they [boda boda riders] are greatly responsible for.

She made the comments in her communication to the House sitting on Wednesday, 09 November 2022.

She also urged Members of Parliament to encourage proper road use by Ugandans.

“As Parliament, we need to advocate for our people to drive/ride well especially the boda-bodas. They must wear reflector jackets and use the roads carefully,” Among said.

She told the House that the Chairperson of Committee on Health, Dr Charles Ayume, will present a report on the study of the magnitude of traffic injuries reported at Mulago National Referral Hospital.