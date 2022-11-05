Technocrats from St. Jude Electrical and Medical Equipment Workshop have delivered their donation of medical equipment to Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital.

The deliveries were made last week, fulfilling their earlier pledge made during the recent fundraising dinner hosted for Whisper’s by Emolyne Ramlov who is the hospital’s good will ambassador. The dinner was held at Protea Hotel Kololo.

Inspired by their strong instincts of philanthropy and led by their Director Mr. Collins Lubyayi, these like minded electronic professionals handed over a batch of much-needed medical equipment to the hospital, which will be instrumental in running of its operations.

The equipment included one patient monitor with one adult and one infant SP02 probes which are used for monitoring babies, and 4 resuscitator kits for infants, used in the resuscitation of new born babies.

It is a right step in the right direction by Mr. Collins Lubyayi and this will work towards reducing mortality rates of newly born babies in Uganda.

It should be noted that during the fundraising charity dinner which was tailrored under the theme “Make a Difference, Save a Life”, Mr. Lubyayi donated and promised to personally deliver medical equipment that the hospital urgently requires.

Therefore what happened on October 29th was a gesture of good will by Lubyayi and his staff in their quest for a healthy population vital for the transformation of any society and make vulnerable children in Uganda realise the importance of life on planet earth.

Personally delivered by Mr. Lubyayi at the hospital in Jinja city, the medical equipment were received by staff of Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital led by Dr. Emem Offong, who is the Medical Director of the facility.

Dr. Offong commended the tremendous contributions by Mr. Lubyayi and his staff of fulfilling their promise by delivering such vital equipment, noting that infants with breathing complications will suffer no more.

He underlined the fact that Mr. Lubyayi, like some of his contemporaries has since 2016 been so supportive to the efforts by Whisper’s Magical Hospital in its quest to bring beauty to the lives of the vulnerable children and underserved people in Busoga Sub-region.

“We are very grateful for this kind donation from Collins, who has been a friend to Whisper’s since the hospital was established in 2016. The equipment he has donated will go a long in helping us provide oxygen and breathing support in the infants born with complications that require immediate attention,” remarked Dr. Offong.

Whisper’s Magical Hospital was instituted way back in 2016 by Veronica Cejpkova with a vision to make the world a better place for the vulnerable and underserved groups of people in society.

Ms. Veronica joins a list of a few like minded individuals whose zeal and philanthropic initiatives have greatly contributed to revamping Uganda’s faultering and beliqueared health sector.

About St. Jude Electrical and Medical Equipment Workshop Limited

St. Jude Electrical and Medical Equipment Workshop is a private limited company that was established in 2011 in Kampala, Uganda by Mr. Collins Lubyayi. The organization deals in household goods and home construction sector, as well as provision of high quality medical equipment. For more information, please visit www.stjudemedicalequipment.com

About Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital

Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital and Maternity, Jinja is a charity hospital operated by the Union for Childcare, Outreach and Education, a Uganda registered Non-Governmental Organization (NGO). Whisper’s Hospital provides first-class medical care for children up to 13 years of age and is the first of its kind in Uganda.

Since its inception in 2016, the facility has been providing services such as; emergency services, treatment for burns and scales, sickle cell diagnosis, nutritional ward, blood transfusions, sonography, laparotomy surgery and defibrillation. Whisper’s relies entirely on donor funds and support to provide the much-needed services to the underserved communities of Jinja City.