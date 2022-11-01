Residents in Bukoto Central have ordered the State Minister for Microfinance Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo to take his politicking and chaos back to Kyotera District where he was ousted as Member of Parliament.

Kasolo has for the past months been mobilizing people within Bukoto Central declaring an open bid to contest for the seat, disregarding Kyotera where he lost to John Paul Mpalanyi.

He is said to have started handing over freebies including handouts in cash and motorcycles to different people to start mobilizing for his candidature in 2026.

However, several of the senior politicians within Bukoto Central, including aides, formerly working for the emeritus Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi remain unhappy with early campaigns by Kasolo and his quest, not to improve service delivery within the area but, engage in activities that meant to oust incumbent, Richard Ssebamala.

“When we elect leaders, we give them a five year contract that would enable them implement their manifesto. Ssebamala has not even spent two years in parliament and someone who already left chaos in Kyotera cannot declare interests here and we keep silent,” Henry Ssebandeke a politician in Kyannamukaaka sub county.

Ssebandeke also wondered why a Politician, gifted with a Ministerial position in the government despite losing a parliamentary seat, instead of thinking about lobbying for a region such as Masaka, is instead engaging in clandestine activities to sabotage a mandate of a duly elected member of Parliament.

“We expect him to instead of acting with heist, lobby for our people not just in Bukoto Central. The motorcycles he offers here are a minimal guarantee of what Ssebamala offered while ousting the Vice President. He gave us vehicles. So, a Bajaj boxer cannot lure us into a decision that would lead us to self-destruction. I suggest he returns and mends fences with voters in Kyotera.” He added.

During the previous 2021 election, there was a lot of chaos manifestation in Kyotera and the NRM candidate Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo within the area used Police and the Military to inflict pain and suffering to the different voters of opposing politicians.

This led to the death of some of the supporters while several others were left injured prompting an investigation by the electoral commission into the said violence. Kasolo denied the allegations but lost the highly contested election to DPs John Paul Mpalanyi.

The change of plans to jet into Bukoto Central featured after he realized that ruling National Resistance Movement had no potential candidate in the 2026 race after the retirement of former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi.

Richard Ssebamala, the incumbent Member of Parliament when contacted for a comment on the matter said, he is currently busy representing his constituents and now longing for further service delivery, a united Africa and East Africa to boost trade and sustainability.

“I hope the Minister can use his time productively enough to serve our people better instead of offering fringe benefits in a rather unscrupulous manner. What I am visualizing now is ensuring that my people can improve income generation as I also focus on change of leadership in the country from Yoweri Museveni.”

The constituents in Kyeesiiga Sub County also wondered why the Kasolo who seeks to represents them moves with the former attorney general of Kooki which seeks secession from Buganda. “Is he then for unity or he