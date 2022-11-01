The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Martins Okoth Ochola has strongly condemned the senseless and violent attack on Busiika Police Station, which occurred on 31 October, 2022, at around 7.30pm.

The attack was conducted by a group of armed assailants, who shot and killed two police officers on duty, injured two others, and thereafter, robbed two police guns from them.

According to Uganda Police, the facts gathered indicate, that the assailants who were about seven in number, were armed with a pistol and guns.

“They shot and killed, D/IP Wagaluka Alex, the in-charge CID and PC Ongol Moses, both attached to Busiika Police station. During the attack, the assailants injured two other police officers, who included; PC Ochom Adrian and PC Odama Stephen, who remains in critical condition. Both injured victims were rushed to Bombo Military General Hospital for further medical treatment,” Enanga said in a statement.

“They also burnt several casefiles and attempted to burn the station. The fire was however, successfully put off by the community at Busiika Town Council. We do applaud the efforts of all persons who responded and saved the police station,” he added.

The police mouthpiece also noted that although the motive of the assailants is not yet determined, the fact that they killed, injured and robbed two guns, clearly reveals how they targeted guns, police personnel and the facility.

“Our specialist task teams are working diligently to identify and apprehend the suspects behind the deadly attack. We shall not rest until when they are arrested and brought to book. In addition, an emergency alert and deployment of extra manpower, has taken place,”Enanga stated.