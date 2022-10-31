Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba has hailed the efforts Of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in streamlining land related matters among its member countries.

Nbakooba who was speaking at the conclusion of the Sectoral ministerial meeting on land and conflict in the IGAD Region at Speke resort in Munyonyo on October 28 said IGAD is such an important regional body she was glad to be speaking on behalf of the so many Ugandans who rely on land and agriculture for their day to day needs.

“The recommendations from your experience and expertise are critical in mainstreaming and adopting solutions to the various issues identified regarding land and conflicts affecting the IGAD member states,” she said.

According to Nabakooba, over the years, they have come to realise that issues of food security, drought, and climate change are no longer the internal issues of any member state but regional and international issues because they affect all.

The meeting brought together ministers responsible for Land, Environment and Justice from IGAD member states namely Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda to make a joint commitment towards issues that affect us all.