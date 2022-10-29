A team of senior government and party officials led by the Prime Minister, Rt.Hon.Robinah Nabbanja, on Friday pitched camp at Mukono district headquarters where they addressed greater Mukono leaders in a service delivery assessment Barraza. The subregion is made up of Mukono, Buikwe, Kayunga, and Buvuma districts.

In her submission, Rt. Hon. Nabbanja stated that the Barraza is intended to monitor, evaluate, and provide accountability on how government funds are used to meet the needs of Ugandans, which she claims will improve the service delivery mechanism and provide transparency among leaders while at work.

“We have intensified these engagements with you as a follow-up on the government’s funds released to your districts to make sure the money is rightly utilized for the intended cause,” Nabbanja said, adding that during the recently conducted engagements in Greater Luweero and Greater Mpigi, it was discovered that lots of money was released but can be seen on the ground.

Nabbanja stated that the government has resolved to increase monitoring as a means of combating corruption among leaders, and she warned that those found guilty of mismanagement of public funds will be held accountable and tried in court.

The leader of government business assured the leaders that the ruling government is committed to improving the livelihoods of Ugandans through the effective implementation of the NRM Manifesto.

Nabbanja cautioned technocrats against conniving with political leaders to steal public resources at the expense of taxpayers, warning that his government will not relent until culprits of such crimes are apprehended.

The NRM Vice Chairman for the Central Region, Hon. Godfrey Kiwanda, called upon the local leaders to embrace and use the recently launched initiative of service delivery assessment barazas to report non-performers within their areas. He asked the leaders to hold the government accountable for its promises by reporting poor service delivery.

Kiwanda also emphasized that such engagements meant to coordinate and evaluate government pledges and programs will also help to streamline the mechanisms of work between the local leaders in the district and the central government.

“We are here to evaluate government projects. We want to make our leaders accountable for the government’s funds. I urge you all to support this initiative to improve service delivery,” Kiwanda said.

The NRM party Deputy Secretary General, Rt.Hon.Namayanja Rose Nsereko, said, “It is time for every leader, irrespective of their political affiliations, to oversee and get involved in the implementation of the NRM Manifesto. Ugandans voted for NRM and so, leaders, we must ensure that we work together to deliver on our promises as reflected in the manifesto. ”

Namayanja added that the ruling party remains committed to uplifting the standard of living of all Ugandans.

The Deputy Secretary General praised the Prime Minister for spearheading the monitoring initiative and implored leaders at all levels to fully back it.

“Every leader here, regardless of political background, adds a brick to nation-building. So, let us work together to improve service delivery by fighting the misuse of government funds,” Namayanja said.

She called on the offices of the RDC, CAO, and LCV to be actively involved in the implementation of the NRM Manifesto and to act as the information bank for the public concerning the achievements registered in the district.

The local Members of Parliament, according to Odong Samuel, a councilor who is also running for planning and administration of the Mukono District Council on the NUP ticket, have been accused of abstaining from council meetings out of a sense of protocol and of not having any development plans for the district.

Hon. Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo lashed out at some members of Parliament, especially the opposition, who, instead of carrying out their oversight role on the government projects, stay in Kampala politicking while citizens are suffering.

Kasolo was reacting to a concern raised by a NUP councilor, Mr. Odongo, who accused area MPs—the majority being opposition legislators of absconding from their noble responsibility of addressing people’s problems and advising the government.

Among the categories of leaders who were invited include area Members of Parliament, Chief Administrative Officers (CAO), RDCs, district Engineers, district Chairpersons, NRM Chairpersons, women leaders and district councilors, among others.