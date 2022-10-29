The former Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Joseph Tamale Mirundi has revealed that he warned the late Sulaiman Jakana Nadduli that the people fighting his father Hajji Abdul Nadduli were very dangerous and could do anything to win a battle.

Following the demise of Jakana at the beginning of this week, Mirundi came out to disclose that the former was always on the wanted list of security agencies for attacking the ruling government.

“The last time I met him I was at Kankaka’s twin ritual ceremony and I warned this young man that the people fighting his father are very dangerous and determined. I warned him about the politics of intrigue in NRM where a certain group is fighting his father. It’s abnormal for the government to kill its children, this means there is a subterfuge,” he said.

Mirundi added that President Yoweri Museveni himself once supported extrajudicial practices when he said that he knew who killed boxing star Zebra Ssenyange in Bwaise but he did not reprimand the culprits.

“If the President’s son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba can be humiliated, then you who is a pauper must be careful because the lethal group within this government is amorphous therefore move cautiously because a revolution can swallow its children. No one knows the real enemy. I told this young man that stop abusing President Museveni. Gen Museveni can not command the killing of these young men but there is a certain group within his Government that is determined to destroy Museveni’s legacy and family,” Mirundi revealed.

Jakana Naduli died on Monday, according to his family, he died at Orient Medical Centre in Wobulenzi Town, Luweero District, where he had been taken after his health started deteriorating on Sunday.

Prior to his death, earlier in September Jakana was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen chauffeuring a Toyota Hiace, commonly known as a drone. later, the police disclosed that he was arrested for inciting sectarianism.

On 21st September, he was produced before court and he was given bail by grade one magistrate John Paul Obuya with a specific directive barring him from making statements on any media platforms given the seriousness of the offences against him.

According to the charge sheet, on April 5, 2022, while in Luwero, Jakana, 37, a resident of Nakasero zone in Wobulenzi town recorded and uploaded a video on youtube, which promotes sectarianism against Banyankole and Banyarwanda contrary to section 41(1) of the penal code act. Jakana pleaded not guilty to the offence.