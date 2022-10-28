An indian businessman who was on Thursday shot in the chest by a police officer in Kisoro town has died.

The deceased is Patel Kuntaj, an Indian salesman at Patel hardware business along Main Street.

He was shot by police constable Gumizamo Elioda aged 21 attached to Nyakande refugee transit center under the FFU police unit.

Upon interrogation by police, Gumizamo said he was hired for 20 million Ugandan shillings to kill Patel, the owner of TULJE enterprises.

He has been serving as a police man for about four years.

Patel Kuntaj, 24 years old was rushed to St. Francis Mutolere hospital in critical condition where he died of gunshot wounds at 8:00pm.

Speaking to media, the Kisoro District Police Commands (DPC) Musisi Robert said that police responded quickly and with help of locals, the suspect was arrested with one gun that had 28 rounds of ammunition.

He said that he was surprised to find out that the suspect is a police officer who was trained to maintain law and order.

He added that police are hunting for other collaborators that could have aided Gumizamo in doing such a heinous act.

Kisoro RDC Hajji Shaffique Sekandi condemned the act of such trained police personnel. He commended residents for helping police to capture the suspect. He also said that the act is a big shame to a government worker trained to protect people and their property.

He revealed that charges of attempted murder and aggravated robbery have been preferred against the suspect.

Eyewitnesses say that the suspect entered the shop hiding the gun in a sack and ran away after shooting at Patel. They add that they managed to follow the suspect upto Laiyne boda boda stage in the suburbs of Kisoro municipality where they captured him as he tried to board a boda boda.