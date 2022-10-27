Members of Parliament from Sembabule district have warned government and other political players against splitting their district into two.

It’s alleged that there is a certain group of people campaigning for the creation of a new district called Rwebitakuli from Sembabule. This is intended to create political posts for a certain clique of people.

Hon. Mary Begumisa, Sembabule Woman Member of Parliament and Mawogola South County lawmaker Namugga Gorreth are some of the political leaders in the district who have vowed not to allow this move to succeed.

Addressing Sembabule residents on Wednesday, the duo revealed that planning meetings are going on day and night aimed at creating a new district that will comprise sub-counties; Rwebitakuli, Nakasenyi, Katwe, Matete rural, Matete town council and Mitete.

According to Hon. Begumisa, as of now the problems affecting Sembabule as a district since its creation in 1997 are very many and the solution is not creating new districts from it.

“Issues concerning dividing our district! No, please. I’m a woman MP of the entire district that takes over 17 sub-counties, as their legislators, my electorate need services not dissecting districts from their district. As long as infrastructures such as roads, schools and hospitals are in the districts even if it has two or three MPs services will reach the common man,” she said.

The legislator added that it’s such a wrong idea for the government to think of carving a new district out of Sembabule yet the existing district has not yet gotten a headquarter and even it does not have a district hospital.

“Since 1997, there a lot of things that have not yet been done in our district, all the sub-counties and parishes are still at a set-up level, we still need to fight together and develop our district as a whole instead of cutting it into pieces,” she noted.

In a reference to the above, Hon. Namugga vowed that till she makes her last breath; she will not allow any suggestion of dividing Sembabule to create Rwebitakuli district.

“They are in corridors with the government planning to split our district. We shall not allow this; this is serious familiarity and we shall not accept it.”

Ssembabule District was carved out of Masaka District in 1997 with the aim of taking services closer to the common people.