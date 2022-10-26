The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has said Ugandans need to put emphasis on value addition in order to benefit more from their local products.

The Minister affirmed that the unprocessed goods Uganda exports in form of raw materials are greatly affecting the performance of the country’s economy.

“If we increase our exports, Uganda will be able to achieve middle-income status and we will generally reduce the poverty levels. The unprocessed goods we export in form of raw materials are greatly affecting performance of our economy. We earn very little from them and yet we pay expensively for the finished products that are derived from them in form of imports,” said Hon. Babalanda while delivering her closing remarks during a seminar on driving Uganda’s export increase (2022 – 2027), which was held at Skyz Hotel, Naguru on Tuesday 25th October, 2022.

“It is therefore very crucial that we put our emphasis on value additions of our local products. Recently, I overheard the President of Kenya His Excellency Dr. William Ruto mentioning about the ‘cheap milk’ coming from Uganda. The only way we can work on this challenge is to add value on our products,” she added.

Organized by the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports & Industrial Development (PACEID), the seminar brought together key experts in sanitary, phytosanitary, food safety industry and export firms. It aimed at achieving unanimity on how to deal with compliance measures, the management of export exit infrastructure and how to deal with foreign markets in order to achieve the President’s revenue target.

Hon. Babalanda further revealed that for long, President Yoweri Museveni has labored to expand Uganda’s export potential through value additions although a few people have taken his message seriously.

“Nonetheless, the calculations (ebibalo) which have been shared by this committee are indeed an eye opener for our entrepreneurs and business people. I am happy that this committee is now active on ground. The President has done the talking; we have listened and now this committee is putting into practice and promoting the president’s ideas,” the Minister asserted.

She also urged PACEID to organize such kind of seminar at the regional level to enable more Ugandans appreciate the importance of value additions.

“As the minister in charge of the presidency; I pledge to support initiatives that ensure that the objectives of the presidential advisory committee on exports and industrial development are fully realized.”

The Chairperson of PACEID, Mr. Odrek Rwabwogo told the Minister that the committee seeks to achieve an extra USD6 billion in Uganda’s national coffers by 2027 thus seeking for her support.

“When the economy growth stalls, we don’t stop government work. We have to find solutions to increase revenue. Where you start from is extremely important. When you have laws they need to be enforced. When we say chemicals should not be sprayed on foods, who will enforce it? That’s when your RDCs come in Hon. Minister. Enforcement by RDCs is very important,” Mr. Rwabwogo said before requesting Hon. Babalanda to engage RDCs/RCCs to help the committee in executing its duties.

“Involve RDCs in enforcing compliance among our people. Since the commissioners are on the ground, they can also be used to mobilise and to spot the right exporters who need to benefit from government financial assistance.”