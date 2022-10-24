H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, this afternoon received credentials from the new Danish Ambassador to Uganda, H.E Signe Winding Albjerg.

Welcoming Her Excellency, President Museveni said Uganda has enjoyed a good relationship with Denmark for a long time.

“Denmark has been our partner in the area of milk production. They gave our government our first 20 milk coolers which we used to encourage people to produce milk for money and not only consumption,” he said.

“I put the first milk cooler in Rushere which changed people’s livelihood. Now, there are over 50 of them in just Rushere,”the President added.

Mr. Museveni, also thanked the Danish government for supporting Uganda in managing refugees.