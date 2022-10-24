Prof. Joy Constance Kwesiga, the Vice Chancellor of Kabale University has expressed her concern over increased acts of sexual harassment among students in the institutions of higher learning.

Prof. Joy Kwesiga said that acts of sexual harassments are on a rise not only at Kabale University but in all institutions of higher learning across the country. She said that many efforts are needed to eliminate such acts among institutions of higher learning, thus reminding students that the University has Anti-Sexual harassment policy.

“I’m warning teaching staff to desist from compromising students demanding money and sex from students I ask students to always refute and report such acts to relevant offices when they get harassed as students you have to know your rights, stand on them and demand them in a proper way,” said Prof Kwesiga.

She expressed her concern last Friday during the Orientation of new students at Kabale University in a function that took place at the University play ground at Kikungiri Hill, southern division in Kabale Municipality.

Prof. Kwesiga also advised female students to shun away from social issues that may endanger their lives and kill their future. She reiterated to female students to have it in their minds that there is a difference between them and male students when it comes to social issues that may end up with them getting early pregnancies.

The academician cautioned females to focus on staying safe and see that they are not victimized or used by teaching staff and fellow students and distance themselves from cohabiting and think of a value as an individual or a person during their tenure at the University.

She also asked female students to prioritize Education first and let marriage come last as a slogan for women who have been working in the world as activists for women says.