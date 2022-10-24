The former minister without portfolio Hajji Abdul Nadduli has told off Bavandimwe headed by social commentator Frank Gashumba that they can now live happily since their ‘sworn enemy’ Sulaiman Jakana Nadduli is now dead.

Jakana has been a son to Hajji Nadduli.

According to Nadduli, Gashumba and his Bavandimwe group have always wished to see Jakana dead and their dream has finally come to pass.

The former Luwero LCV Chairperson made the remarks on Monday morning as he confirmed the demise of his son Jakana who was found dead at his home today morning.

“Always accept the bad news or misfortunes because they have a hidden agenda depending on God’s motive. My son Jakana is dead, I extremely believe the Bavandimwe are happy and they will have a positive sigh but all of us that is the way,” he said on one of the local radio stations.

Jakana who contested for Nakaseke Central Parliamentary seat in the 2021 general elections, was last month released on bail, days after he was arrested on charges of promoting sectarianism.

Before his arrest, Jakana first got involved in an accident that almost took his life. In most of his YouTube talks, Jakana has been attacking Bavandimwe, a Banyarwanda movement in Uganda headed by Frank Gashumba.

Jakana has always castigated the legitimacy of Bavandimwe and wondered why they demanded recognition in Uganda.

The argument birthed bad blood between Jakana and Gashumba and because of this, the latter has publicly declared his happiness in seeing Jakana suffering.

“There is no person who has spread hatred towards Banyarwanda in Uganda like Jakana Nadduli, who recently got an accident I wish he died because he wished us to die, so I also wish him death. If you love us we love you back and if you hate us we will hate you back. And I don’t know why he did not die in that accident,” Gashumba said recently during an interview on Baba TV.