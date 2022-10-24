Opposition strongman, Dr Kizza Besigye has attributed the death of Sulaiman Jakana Nadduli to the recent abduction and alleged torture he went through in the hands of the State.

Jakana, the son of former Minister without Portfolio and former Bush war hero Hajji Abdul Nadduli, died in mysteriously on Monday morning.

Speaking during NTV’s #MorningAtntv show today morning, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)’s former president revealed that Jakana suffered immense sets of torture when he was abducted due to the political differences he has with government.

“It is very absurd that the son of the man who is very supportive of the NRM was treated that way, treated very badly because of his political views. He suffered from torture, illegal detention and now eventual death, ” he said

“I have not yet heard what eventually caused the death, I’m sure there will be a postmortem done but there is absolutely no way that death can be separated from his immediate past treatment regardless of the postmortem report. His death has to be related to the intense torture both psychological and physical torture.”

Dr. Besigye added that Jakana is just a one example of how the state has been torturing people yet nobody has been held responsible.

“Kakwenza is also another example. He was picked from his home by security people taken to SFC dungeons tortured greatly, brought to court oozing blood and pus, and in spite of his condition he was remanded to Kitalya before he was granted bail and now lives abroad. Nobody has been aligned in the court for torturing these people and so has been the case for many people who have suffered abductions and detention.”

On the other hand, Besigye cautioned opinion leaders in the country who have been looking on as the level of criminality in the country escalates. He warned that criminality has no borders, next time it will be their relatives or children.

“Jakana’s death is a wake-up call that this will happen to you whether you say ‘I’m an NRM supporter, or not, it will come to you! Criminality has no borders; we must all unite and say enough is enough.”