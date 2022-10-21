The Member of Parliament for Aruu county in Pader district, Christopher komakech has pinned the district administrators for aiding corruption in the country and agreeing with the latest IGG report on the state of corruption in the country.

This after the Inspector General of Government (IGG) in her report disclosed that the institution most complained about in the report was the district administrations, with 293 complaints followed by police with 41 complaints.

Addressing journalists at parliament on Friday, Komakech said that its true corruption is high among district administrations like diverting public funds to their selfish use and some asking bribes to help people.

He said that the district administrators in some districts have put some Members of Parliament in a difficult situation not to expose them,adding that if any MP dares to expose them, the perpetrators mobilize to fail such MP in elections.

He proposed that the government should consider a plan of informing Members of Parliament of any financial releases so as to minimize the possibility of abusing government funds.