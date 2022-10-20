KAMPALA. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was Wednesday directed to offer himself for the 2026 presidential race by a grouping of youth called Bazukkulu ba Museveni.

The senior presidential advisor in the office the NRM National Chairman who is also the coordinator of Bazzukulu movement, Hajat Hadijah Uzeya Namyalo said that President Museveni has implemented alot and must contribute more to the development of the nation.

“We came to this conclusion after looking back at what he has achieved since he came to power in 1986 and also the plans he has ahead for us as his Bazukulu,” Namyalo said.

She speaking at the relaunch of the Office of the National Chairman. She said they also launched a campaign “Omalako Jjajja Tova ku main”

Namyalo emphasised that many projects are Jjaja Museveni’s efforts like oil, Parish development model, Emyooga among others like creating jobs for his bazukulu as well as take Uganda to a higher level of middle income status.

“Already many Bazukulu are employed in the oil-related field and only those opportunists whose mental interpretation of Uganda’s economic prospects can support the selfish imperialists,”Namyalo said in a separate statement..

Former Nakawa RCC and head of the NRM Women council Hajat Farida said that President Museveni is the only leader whose heart feels for the women.

“Before President Museveni came into power, we were underprivileged and his continued stay will assist our emancipation. I salute Hajat Namyalo for arranging for the stay of President Museveni and God bless your endavor,” Kibowa said.

The event at Kyambogo, NRM offices was attended by among others former presidential spokesperson, Tamale Mirundi, Kampala central Chairman Salim Uhuru, deputy Nakawa RCC Kassim, several NRM mobilisers, vendors from City markets, student leaders, the Lwengo LCV Abdalla Kitatta chairperson among others.

Wednesdays launch follows two others in Bushenyi and Buganda Central region youth who already have endorsed Museveni’s 2026 bid.

Mr Mirundi said that ten years from now,Museveni is still the president.

“He so far has no replacement. Among all the contenders, there is no one with the experience required, after all there is no term limits,”Mirundi said.

He argued that Museveni is the only one who can sort out what is not yet settled and leave an appropriate heir.

“The problem is infighting. The opposition is too week to be regarded as threat. The problem is within,” Mirundi said.

Namyalo announced a team with which she will steer the office. She is tasked with ensure policies are implemented

Why Museveni?

Only enemies of development would want Jjaja Museveni not to stand again for presidency. We can look at the most recent example where bootlickers of the former colonial masters supported efforts by the European Union to stop the East African Crude Oil Pipeline basing on irrelevant claims.

Why would you want to drop such a leader with a big vision for Uganda and choose someone else who has no blueprint for what he wants to do for the country?

Under Jjaja Museveni, all sectors have grown by leaps and bounds. The list is endless; education, health, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, ICT, transport, security to name but a few.

Uganda has come from afar with two coups written on the wall- Iddi Amin toppling Milton Obote and in 1985- when Tito Okello Lutwa was toppled.

We are not ready to go through that history that we have been told by our parents and grandparents.

President Museveni came in after the 1980-1986 liberation war and redeemed this nation after years of turmoil.

He opened political space to allow multiparty politics where the voters decide who should lead them. Our dear Jjaja has severally defeated opposition candidates because of the tremendous support from us the bazukulu. And we are saying we are ready to support him again in 2026.

Most recently The International Monetary Fund predicted that Uganda’s economy will grow by more than 5%. All this is because our jjaja has put in place policies that favour the growth of the private sector by ensuring many citizens shift from subsistence to a money :y.

Many of us Bazukkulu are what we are because of your economic empowerment program like the youth livelihood, Emyooga and the Parish development model.

Finally, we would like to warn all those who have been attacking bazukulu that the strong arm of the law will come after you. We are law abiding citizens and we deserve all our rights. Let us support our candidates without turning violent against one another because we are all bazukulu.