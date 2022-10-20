By Kajuga Rogers Kabagambe

The Makerere University Directorate of Information and Communication Technology Support (DICTS) has released a letter informing students of a two-week intensive bio data update in preparation for Guild leadership electronic voting.

According to the October 19, 2022 letter, students are informed about the forecoming bio data cleanup which will run from 24th October, 2022 to 7th November, 2022. The students are expected to visit their registrars and College ICT personnel to update their emails and telephone contacts on the ACMIS system.

The updated student’s bio data will be a prerequisite for one to cast his or her vote electronically.

According to the university management, the eligibility for any student to vote, now requires every one to be having a correct student number, correct Makerere University email address and an up to date telephone contact. ​

The instructions have been stipulated clearly that without up to date bio date on the ACMIS, system, the student will not be eligible to vote during the upcoming 88th Students Guild Elections.​

All these changes follow an emergency University Council meeting chaired by University Council Chairperson, Mrs. Lorna Magala ​held on 15th July 2022 which deliberated on the violence that characterized the recently canceled Guild Elections.

The violence involved an incident that led to the death of a young man identified as Betungura Bewatte, who was murdered in cold blood at the climax of the Guild Campaigns.

The University Council instituted a five-member committee chaired by Ass.Professor Helen Nambalirwa Nkabala to investigate all the what went wrong and as well forge a way forward that would address such regretful acts.