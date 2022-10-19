Police in Rukiga district have arrested two suspects who allegedly attempted to murder a 32 year old man.

Abel Habasa a businessman and resident of Rwenzaza, Rukiga district nearly met his death after his wife conspired with her new lover to kill him.

The suspects are Bright Niwahereza,18, and Sylvia Tugumisirize the wife to the victim aged 30 years old.

Its alleged that Bright was promised one million shillings by Sylvia to have the husband killed and to be paid upon the accomplishment of the task.

According to the Kigezi region Police spokesperson Elly Maate, Bright timed Habasa when he had gone to the latrine at about 8pm and he cut him on the head using a small hoe, but the victim managed to run towards his house and became unconscious before he could enter hence fell down where he was picked by the relatives and taken to Kamwezi health center IV for treatment.

Police was notified by one Henry Musinguzi, the scene was visited and documented.

“The suspects were accordingly arrested and weapon used recovered and exhibited,” Maate said.