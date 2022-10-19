Police in Kabale district are investigating circumstances under which a 23 years old man was hacked with an axe.

The deceased has been identified as Orishaba Derrick, a resident of Nkombe cell, katookye parish, kyanamira sub county in Kabale district.

Preliminary investigations indicate that on Tuesday night at Rugarama II cell, kabale district, the deceased was playing pool table, at the bar owned by one Ronald near K-mega petrol station and there after got a misunderstanding with his colleagues which made them move out and started fighting.

The security guard at K-mega petrol station, chased them and each one took his way.

It’s further alleged that, while the suspect Elvis Niwagaba was sleeping at his place, the deceased and other two attacked him. He woke up while armed with an axe.

The other two ran away leaving the Orishaba alone with Niwagaba who hacked him using the said axe, causing deep cut injuries on the chest, fore head and fingers.

According to the Kigezi region Police spokesperson Elly Maate, the suspect reported himself to Kabale police .

“A report of assault was registered vide SD ref: 02/19/10/2022, and he led the officers to the scene where they found the said victim dead. Some exhibits which include the axe and blood samples were recovered at the scene. The body was retrieved and conveyed to the mortuary for postmortem,” Maate said.