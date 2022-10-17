The former Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Joseph Tamale Mirundi has said President Yoweri Museveni will regret the day Odrek Rwabwogo married his daughter Patience Kokundeka Museveni.

Mirundi revealed that Museveni’s son-law Rwabwogo has tarnished the image of the first family which in turn has affected largely the legacy of the President.

He added that Rwabwogo has used his stature as a son-law to the first family to humiliate and disrespect people who have worked hard to see that his father-in-law stays in power for all this long.

“When I was working in State House, Rwabwogo was like a crown prince, he respected nobody even the historical figures that brought this government to power. Museveni will regret the day Rwabwogo married his daughter because he has ambitions of succeeding his father-in-law which has birthed a succession battle within the first family,” the political analyst said during an interview on a local YouTube media channel a few days ago.

He also noted that currently the two; Rwabwogo and the former Commander of UPDF Land Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba are fighting each other which displays poor and bad public relations of the First Family.

“Because he is an in-law to the First Family he thinks, he is also entitled to succeed his father-in-law and this is where I pity President Museveni, this young man is destroying everything he has laboured for in his entire life. This man is planning for his downfall,” he said.

“However, I want to caution him that the moment one antagonizes Museveni, he/she is doomed. Unfortunately, Rwabwogo thinks he is the only one with the solutions to solve the problems affecting Uganda therefore he must be the next president, which is very wrong,” he added.