Members of Parliament on the legal committee have asked the Law council not to brush off allegations of sex for marks at Law Development Centre, saying that these things are happening all over education institutions.

This happened as the committee was interacting with the council on the petition 17 students at LDC who are informing MPs that the current management at LDC have turned the institution into a military facility, where students are not allowed to raise any concerns and sometimes they are given results of exams they did not sit.

The chairperson of the council Irene Mulyagonja informed the committee that even though they received a petition from the students they sent it back to the administration of LDC and asked the students to exhaust the internal mechanisms .

This is after the chairperson Committee on Legal Education and Training at the council Fredrick Sempebwa informed the committee that this was not the first time students were complaining about different issues at their institutions of learning and says that students should first exhaust all the avenues provided by the institution.

Sempebwa informed the committee that allegations of sex for marks always exist but no one wants to give evidence which makes it challenging.

The chairperson who is also the Gomba west Member of Parliament Robinah Rwakoojo asked the council not to brush off these allegations and says that all institutions need to find ways of handling them so that they can deal with the culprits.

Rwakoojo says that the victims go through different kinds of intimidation that they do not want to come out.

The Oyam district Woman MP Santa Alum noted that the victims of this vice need to be helped and says that these allegations should not be brushed off.

The Bubulo West Member of Parliament Peter Werikhe blasted the law council for failing to assist students who brought their petition to them saying that these students have a right to be heard.

The Bukhooli North MP Stephen Baka joined Werikhe saying that these students’ concerns should not be brushed off and as a regulator they should find ways of where students can take their complaints.

The Kampala district Woman MP Shamim Malende wondered whether the law council took time to follow whether LDC handled the grievances of the students when they sent the petition back to the law development council.

The terego district Woman MP Rose Obiga asked the law council to give students a listening ear .

The Bugiri municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa asked the council on whether they do not find it strange that students are petitioning different authorities and shows that there is a problem when it comes to resolving conflicts at LDC.