By Kajuga Rogers Kabagambe

Makerere University Gender Mainstreaming Directorate has announced scholarships opportunities for female students for Academic year 2022/2023.

According to the letter released on 10th October, 2022 by the Office of Gender Mainstreaming Directorate, 40 female students admitted to Makerere University Main Campus will be awarded scholarships through this scheme.

The applicants have to meet eligibility criteria which includes applicants being female Ugandan nationals, should be admitted to Makerere University Main campus on direct entry without being beneficiaries of any other scholarship and should not be admitted to any other public university on government sponsorship. The applicants should be from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds and must be willing to participate in a vigorous selection process conducted by the Gender Mainstreaming Directorate Scholarship Committee.

The applicants are required to submit a complete application form which includes copies of O-Level and A-Level documents, 3 passport-size photos, copy of the applicant’s birth certificate, copy of death certificate in case one or both of the parents of the applicants is or are deceased.

Applicants are also required to submit a hand-drawn map with clear directions leading to their homes of residence and a copy of admission letter to Makerere University for the 2022/2023 academic year.

The application forms are free of charge and can be accessed from the Gender Mainstreaming Directorate at Senate Building Level 4, Room 402 or they can be downloaded from their website.

The application deadline is on 21st October, 2022.

The scholarship covers only tuition and functional fees for the duration of the program the applicant will study at Makerere University.

Makerere University has nine colleges and the Law school and each of them has four slots from the scholarship bringing the total number to 40 slots which are up for grabs by the female students joining Makerere University.

The applicants should be able to meet their feeding, accommodation and other learning expenses since they are not covered by the scheme.

The Gender and Mainstreaming Directorate Program was approved by the Makerere University Senate Council in 2000/2001 and has since then been championing the institutionalization of the gender theme in the University’s Strategic plan, with a bold vision of making Makerere University the icon of gender equity and equality.

Since 2010, it has been supporting Ugandan female students from financially constrained backgrounds with Tuition and Functional Fees Waiver to enable them afford equality education at Makerere University.