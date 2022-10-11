President Yoweri Museveni has assured the visiting President of Somalia, H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, that Uganda will provide more equipment to Somalia to solve the security challenges in the East African nation.

H.E Museveni made the remarks yesterday at State House, Entebbe, where he received and met President Mohamud.

“We shall give you more equipment to address the security situation. We in the region can work towards providing equipment. You should have a plan to build a national army. The people must build their army to defend themselves,”

President Museveni assured the visiting Somalian leader.

The President also told his guest that the Ugandan Government has made progress in overcoming the Ebola disease. He observed that it is easier to control Ebola than Covid-19 because the former is spread through contact and not air-bone like the latter.

President Mohamud saluted President Museveni for sending the Uganda contingent of UPDF, noting that it has played a big role in ensuring security in Somalia. He revealed that the Somalian army has made big strides in promoting security, adding that the community has cooperated with the army in its work. He was optimistic that within the next six months, his Government would have attained total victory over the Al- Shabaab terrorists.