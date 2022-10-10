President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that Uganda has had good trading relations with Burundi.

The President made the remarks today at State House, Entebbe when he received and met the visiting Burundi President H.E Evariste Ndayishimiye a day after Uganda celebrating its 60th Independence Day anniversary.

The meeting was attended among others by the State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Henry Okello Oryem, the State Minister for Animal Industry, Hon. Bright Rwamirama and the State Minister for Defence, Hon Jacob Oboth Oboth. Also present was the Burundi Foreign Minister, Hon. Albert Shingiro.

President Museveni said, “Uganda has had good trading relations with Burundi. I thank you for visiting Uganda. Every economy has its anatomy which has to be known otherwise there will be destruction.”

He added that a joint East African operation cannot fail in solving the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He was pleased to note that since Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) launched Operation Shujaa in Eastern DRC, the wananchi have been able to harvest their cocoa. He noted that previously the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels harvested the product instead of the relevant farmers.

President Museveni also discussed in detail security matters in the region with particular reference to DRC.