The Deputy Resident City Commissioner of Fort Portal City North Division, Allan Bamuha has launched the orientation and training drive of Emyooga SACCOs. The drive is targeting the 18 different categories of the Emyooga SACCOs in North Division.

“On digging deeper I realized a good number of boards lacked skills of developing their respective SACCOs into fully fledged ones. To this, together with the commercial office we decided to re-orient and do more training to them, ” said Bamuha.

Bamuha says as a norm, Savings and Credit Co-operatives are supposed to be managed by members and all are duty bound to work hard and develop in unison.

“As far as the Emyooga SACCOs are concerned we need to stabilize the lower associations which form the core grass root/baseline for the strength of the respective SACCOs,”he added.

Bamuha’s new trainings and orientation are intended to overcome vast challenges and meet members’ expectations.

“There is a need to promote SACCO’s good governance practices, provide education and training, diversifying sources, increasing capacity, ensuring proper financial management and better accounting practices,” Bamuha notes

According to the Deputy RCC, financial literacy and investment education are the best forms of customer service which must be offered to various SACCO members routinely to attain development in the various Emyooga SACCOs.

“If you invest the time and resources to teach your members about the importance of saving and the best ways, they will increase their deposits to the SACCO thus becoming wealthy,” asserts Bamuha.

North Division Fort Portal City has so far received over 600,000,000 ugx distributed to 18 Emyooga SACCOs under the following enterprises/categories,Boda Bodas,Women Entrepreneurs,Carpenters, Salon Operators, Taxi Operators, Restaurant Owners, Welders, Market Vendors, Youth Leaders, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Produce Dealers, Mechanics, Tailors, Journalists, Performing Artists, Veterans (Veteran Widows and Orphaned Children), Fishermen and Elected Leaders SACCOs.

The Presidential Initiative on Wealth and Job creation (Emyooga) was launched in August 2019 as part of the broad government strategy targeting to transform 68% of homesteads from subsistence to market-oriented production with the overall objective of promoting job creation and improving household incomes.