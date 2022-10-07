More than 5,000 people from two villages in Butoloogo sub-county in Mubende District have accused a businessman Donat Kananura of destroying their crops.

During a meeting with Members of Parliament on Tuesday held at Kagezi Village, local council leaders accused Kananura and his employees of allegedly using the Police in Mubende to harass the residents.

A resident who preferred anonymity says that Kananura acquired a piece of land in the same area and established a farm but has since started annexing his land to theirs using forceful means.

Another resident Deziranta Nabakooba accused Kananura and his employees of grazing their animals in the gardens and that their efforts to complain to the authorities are frustrated.

But Geoffrey Munyakayanza, a farm manager for Kananura declined to comment on the matter, while Kananura’s known telephone number remained unanswered.

The Member of Parliament for Buwekula County, Pascal Mbabazi who toured the affected gardens described the move as unfortunate saying that the people are crying and there is a looming famine in the area. According to Mbabazi, Kananura is annexing peoples’ bibanja while claiming to be a known person to government officials.

Hope Grania Nakazibwe, the District Woman MP said it is unfortunate that such incidents are happening to frustrate people who have invested their effort and hard-earned resources to cultivate their crops.

Nakazibwe appealed to the authorities to investigate the matter to bring the perpetrators of torture to book and protect the rights of the citizens from the abusers.

Racheal Kawala, the Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson declined to comment about the matter but advised the aggrieved residents to register their complaints with the District Police Commander.