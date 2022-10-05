Police in Apac district is investigating an incident of aggravated child torture, in which a young boy was grimly tortured by his father over consuming vegetable soup reserved for supper.

The victim has been identified as Ocama Rodgers, aged 6 and a resident of Abuga village, Apoi Sub-county in Apac district. It is alleged that Rodgers was tortured by his father, under very avoidable circumstances.

He suffered grim torture at the hands of his rowdy father on September 28th, at around 8:00 PM. The father, a one Okello Bernard, a 28-year peasant returned home and found when his son had consumed vegetable soup, that was reserved for supper.

Rodgers’ brutal dad, who had separated with his mum some years ago became annoyed and tied both his hands with a rope, wrapped them in dry grass, set fire and burnt the victim’s hands.

The victim was then rushed to Apac Main Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. The father was arrested and detained at Apac district headquarters. He was charged with aggravated child torture.

In a separate incident, Police in Ajoadoko “B” cell Alworoceng Parish, Ibuje sub county in Apac district arrested and detained a couple after the two dangerously tortured their child, a 10 year old male teenager only identified as Justin, when they accused him of consuming fish soup meant for his father.

Earlier in the day, his father identified as Nelson Ogwang had bought fish for the family, before returning to the bar to drink. He left the victim with his step mother, a one Aol Caroline.

On returning from the bar, the father found when the mother had embarked on the process of torturing the son on grounds that the fish soup that had reserved for the family head had been consumed by the victim. The dad joined her, instead of condemning such an act.

They both (father and step-mother) started torturing the victim to the extent of burning his body with fire.

Both suspects Ogwang Nelson, aged 42 and Aol Caroline aged 48, were arrested and detained at Apac District Police Headquarters. The victim was taken to Apac main hospital for treatment and later handed over to the grand father for custody.

These two incidents of child torture and many others continue to indicate how young children are at great risk, even among their parents or parent substitutes such as step-mothers. Both victims were given harsh physical punishments including burning their hands, for stealing food.

Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, condemned the brutal punishments metted against children by their parents or caretakers and suggested that parents in both cases would apparently starve the children and given them little food, as a way of punishing them for their wrongs. He noted that the abuse and neglect of children intensify in instances where the wife separates with the husband.

“Keeping children safe remains a top priority for the police and we call upon the community to watch out for parents who direct their anger to their children, and torture them, to alert the Child and Family Protection Unit or their local leaders for immediate action” Enanga said.