The current economic hardships in Uganda have forced Game to resolve to close its retail store in the country, thus rendering hundred of citizens jobless.

In a statement dated 4th October, 2022, Neville Hatfield, the store’s Vice president Merchandise, revealed that in March 2021, Massmart, the owner of Game Retail Store in Uganda announced that following a review of its Game store portfolio in East Africa and West Africa it was exploring the idea that store performance might improve under the management of investors and entrepreneurs with a better understanding of local market conditions.

“As a result, Massmart, together with the Game management team, initiated a process over a 12-month period to investigate as a preferred option, the opportunity to sell our store in Uganda to local investors. Unfortunately, this initiative has not yield meaning results,”Mr. Hatfield said.

” One possible way forward is now to consider closing our Game Store in Uganda and we have therefore initiated potential store closure consultations with our staff members in the potentially affected stores.”

Mr. Hatfield added that from the very beginning of the process to explore alternative options for their store in Uganda, they have been firmly committed, regardless of the decision taken.

“Our present focus is to ensure a transparent consultation process with our staff members and their representatives, after which we will update you about the agreed next steps. It is difficult to anticipate timing of consultation process, but please be assured that we will revert to you as soon as we have a collective clarity on the way forward.”

Game joins the likes of other multi national supermarkets like Shoprite, Uchumi and Nakummat to close shop in Uganda due to economic hardships.