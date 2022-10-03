The Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom, HRH William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV has rallied the Basoga living in Canada to work towards the development of Uganda’s Eastern sub region.

The Kyabazinga made the call on Sunday during the Annual Global Busoga Innovation Symposium & Expo 2022, held in Toronto, Canada.

The first of its kind symposium was geared towards embracing Innovations in Canada that are specific to developing Capacity of youth in industry and Technology and Exhibit Busoga to the world as a major investment destination.

According to the Kyabazinga, the Basoga community in Canada have a vital role to play in helping Busoga overcome the abject poverty in the sub region.

He said this can only be done through utilising the prevailing peace and opportunities in Busoga and Uganda at large to create wealth and jobs for the indigenous people.

“We should be united. Togetherness is key if we are to develop Busoga. I would like to implore you to invest back home,” the Kyabazinga said.

The Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Without Portfolio, Hon. Rukia Nakadama Isanga thanked the Kyabazinga for being at the centre of efforts geared at transforming communities and the lives of the people in Busoga and world over.

“Allow me to thank H.E the President for the financial support towards organizing this occasion and for his continued guidance to ensure that Busoga develops in all spheres. My Office as third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio among others is mandated to mobilize Ugandans in the Diaspora. For this very reason and being a daughter of Busoga, I had to cancel all my programmes so as to be part of this event given its importance,” Hon. Nakadama remarked.

The Third Prime Minister also appealed to the Basoga community in Canada to tireless work through their families and clans to invest back home so that they can build Busoga Kingdom and boost the local economy.

“The Government is cognizant of the role of the Diaspora to our country’s development, and is making deliberate attempts to maximize the benefits. Starting with the establishment of the Diaspora services Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Compendium of Investment as well as Business Opportunities. As a government, we are working under the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development to streamline externalization of labour,”Hon. Nakadama asserted.

She further told the audience that there are over 2 million Ugandans estimated to be staying and working in the diaspora.

“Data from the Migration and Development Brief published in May, 2021 revealed that remittance flows to Uganda was US$1.1 billion in 2020. Despite the 26% decline from US$1.4 billion in 2019, Uganda was still ranked among the top ten recipient countries in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA),” she said.

“Government is ready to work with people in the diaspora regardless of their political affiliation and other differences. I therefore, welcome you all to come home to do business, and use your innovation and selfless service towards the development of Busoga and Uganda that belongs to everyone.”

The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, commended the leadership of Busoga Kingdom and political leaders from the sub region for coming up with this initiative which is aimed at bringing together the Basoga from the diaspora to critically think about developing their land of origin.

“Your Royal Highness, Uganda has stayed secured for a long time now. The entire country from Kisoro to Kotido and from Adjumani to Kampala is at peace; thanks to the resilience and determination of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces- UPDF and the Commander-in Chief; President Yoweri Museveni, who prioritize security as a national development goal.Indeed, Busoga is also largely peaceful and the people and the investors there are making progress in all directions,” Hon. Babalanda stated.

“As a result of the peace, stability and other factors; the economy of Uganda has significantly grown, more than trebling since 1986. Uganda has one of the fastest growing economies in the East African Region.”

On the other hand, Hon. Babalanda on behalf of the government of Uganda requested the Basoga living in Canada to invest in the sub-region in areas of agriculture, industry, tourism, ICT and the services industry such as hotel and leisure.

“Uganda, but particularly the Busoga sub-region is highly endowed with attractions for tourists and investors. Tourism is a big project in Uganda and Busoga – a land gifted by nature. By and large, Busoga is still a virgin area with lots of developable land particularly for industrial development and abundance of reliable infrastructure such as paved road networks, fast internet services, cheap electricity, piped water systems and a fascinating cultural heritage of multiple ethnic groups that come together to form the Busoga Kingdom,”she said.

“I can confirm that there will be good return on your investments. If you the basoga can invest in Busoga, you can be sure that these investments will be inherited by your children and the basoga for all the generations to come. There cannot be a better inspiration to develop our motherland than this, ladies and gentlemen.”

The coordinator and Chairman of Uganda Busoga Cultural Association of Canada, Mr. Moses Byansi Isanga thanked the Kyabazinga for honoring their invitation to the event.

On behalf of the Basoga community in Canada, Mr. Isanga pledged support towards the development of Busoga through investing in the sub region.

The event was also attended by Owekitibwa Dr. Joseph Muvawala- the Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom, Owekitibwa Joan Machora Kito, the Kingdom’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Buganda Kingdom representatives, officials from Acholi, Bamasaaba and Tooro Kingdoms, NRM officials among others.