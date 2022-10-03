Moreen Katushabe, the Justice Forum-JEEMA candidate for the Mbarara University of Science and Technology-MUST guild presidential elections resolved to challenge the poll results, which saw the National Unity Platform-NUP candidate Bill Clinton Nasasira declared the winner.

Katushabe garnered 785 votes and lost to Nasasira who garnered 945 votes. NRM’s Martin Nuwabine came third with 495 votes while independents Kenneth Nuwaha came fourth with 444 votes, and Augustine Erima trailed the group with 292 votes.

The MUST Electoral Commission chairperson Hellenah Nagawa Luyinda declared Nasasira elected the 34th Guild President on Friday. However, Katusahabe, says that the polls were marred with electoral malpractice such as vote rigging, voter bribery, intimidation, and violence among other things.

Addressing journalists, Katushabe disassociated herself from the election noting that such results are an insult to the students, fake, fabricated and they do not represent the will of students.

She said that Article 6 (D) of the students’ guild constitution accords members the right and powers to express his/her feelings or opinions in any proper manner on matters affecting the guild and all its members. Katushabe said that she has lined up a team of 7 lawyers to challenge the poll results and order fresh elections.

However, the MUST Electoral Commission Chairperson, Helena Nagawa Luyinda insists that the election was free and fair noting that whoever was not satisfied with the results was free to petition.