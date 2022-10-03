Michael Ogwal Achonga, the Mayor of Lira City West Division is in trouble on allegations of attempting to bribe Anatoli Katungwenzi, the North Kyoga Regional Police Commander (RPC).

He was picked up together with Walter Erico, the Division Finance Committee Chairperson and Youth Councilor on Saturday when they offered Katungwenzi a bribe of 400,000 Shillings.

According to the police, while at the RPC’s office in Erute, the duo offered Katungwenzi the bribe to compromise him to sanction enforcement of an illegal tender awarded to the management of Lira City Bus Park.

Katungwenzi said that Erico gave him 400,000 Shillings in an envelope on claims that the money is from the mayor.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of the two politicians, saying that the suspects are currently locked up at Lira Central Police Station, saying that they face bribery charges.

Mike Ogwal, the Kakoge Ward councilor in Lira City West Division blamed their mayor for going against the presidential directive banning revenue collection from the park.

Daniel Okello, the speaker of Lira City West Division blamed the mayor for being not only corrupt but also selfish, a reason why their division is underdeveloped.

Dorcus Agwa, a resident of Akitenino village in Lira City West Division objected to the mayor’s action, saying that they entrusted him with their votes not for selfish gains but for their transformation.

In 2017, the Government issued guidelines to all district chairpersons and mayors across the country that no vehicle shall pay daily fees in public parking areas.