Ashok Leyland through their main distributor Ashland Motors Africa has launched a new Phoenix 3.5 Tones GVW light commercial vehicle in Uganda with 5 years / 500,000 Km Warranty aimed to help business dealings in Uganda.

The new light truck launched on Thursday by Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland, is a versatile product with a higher loading span, higher payload and better driving comfort to ensure profitability intended to help in the smooth running of businesses in Uganda.

According to the manufacturers, the new Phoenix truck is built on an all-new platform that’s powered by a 1500 CC Turbocharged diesel engine that produces 80HP and 190 Newton Meter Torque, delivering a superior driving performance for the 2-ton payload pickup.

Speaking during the event held at Ashland Motors Africa showroom, located on Old Port Bell Road, in the capital Kampala, the Head of International Operations Ashok Leyland Mr Amandeep Singh, said the Phoenix Truck is suitable for the demanding distribution application across the Ugandan market. The product has completed one million kilometres of testing across various markets, and they are confident in the performance and the superior values that phoenix delivers to the customers.

“The Phoenix truck offers a higher loading span, a higher payload and best-in-class fuel efficiency. It also comes with 5 Year / 500,000 Kilometre warranty offering from Ashok Leyland and a worry-free operation to our customers, ensuring the last mile deliveries with confidence and comfort,” he said.

In the same way, the Managing Director, Ashland Motors Mr Shibir Karia noted that the Phoenix is a versatile vehicle which can cater to almost all applications in last-mile delivery with its two-ton payload capacity. “If you are a business dealing in bakery, breweries, FMCG distribution, LPG gas, water, milk, soft drinks, tissue paper, courier and parcel services, poultry among others, this is the truck you need to further your business.”

“Ashok Leyland has been in business for over 74 years which is a testament to our high regard for the quality and durability of our cars. If you own an Ashok Leyland truck, you are assured of peace of mind as you go about your deliveries. At Ashland Motors, we offer custom-made asset financing options as well from our partner financial institutions” he added.

Mr Stephen Mwanje the Executive Chairman of Ashland Motors also added “We are proud to be associated with Ashok Leyland brand, a brand with proven legacy across global markets. We offer all models of trucks, buses and customized solutions for all types of commercial vehicles which are very well performing in the Ugandan market. We strive to provide professional, efficient and superior service to our clients.”

At the same event, a handover of 35 units of Ashok Leyland Phoenix trucks was done to Uganda Breweries Limited, honouring the long-term association with Ashland Motors.

Meanwhile, Ashok Leyland, the flagship of the Hinduja group, is one of the largest manufacturers of commercial vehicles in India. Is the 4th largest manufacturer of buses in the world, and the 19th largest manufacturer of trucks. Headquartered in Chennai, and with a footprint that extends across 50 countries, Ashok Leyland is one of the most fully integrated manufacturing companies and has a well-diversified portfolio across the automobile industry.

In Uganda, Ashok Leyland vehicles are distributed by Ashland Motors Africa since 2014, with a well-equipped sales and service facility in the capital Kampala.