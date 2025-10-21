The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has initiated a collaboration with the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) to strengthen the fight against corruption in the Karamoja sub-region.

On 21st October 2025, officials from the IG and staff of KACC held a meeting at Rapona Apartments in Moroto. The meeting brought together representatives from the IG Moroto Regional Office and IG Headquarters in Kampala to discuss areas of partnership and joint strategies for promoting integrity and accountability.

During the meeting, Mr. Comboni Oyet, Head of the IG Moroto Regional Office, commended KACC for its ongoing efforts to promote transparency in Karamoja.

He highlighted the role of the IG in combating corruption and urged KACC to intensify public awareness on integrity and ethical conduct.

Ms. Mable Mary Nakajoba, a Principal Inspectorate Officer, encouraged KACC to continue sensitizing communities about the dangers of corruption and to report cases for the IG to follow up. Mr. Bernard Oite, another IG official, elaborated on the strategies the Inspectorate is using to strengthen anti-corruption efforts across the region.

Representing the KACC Board, Mr. Loumo John Charles expressed appreciation to the IG for embracing collaboration with civil society.

In his remarks, Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of KACC, thanked the IG for partnering with KACC in promoting good governance and integrity in Karamoja.

KACC, with funding from the Embassies of Denmark, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Sweden, is implementing the Civic Engagement and Accountability Project, which aims to enhance citizen participation and accountability in public service delivery.