Bushenyi Police has in custody a 37-year-old man on charges of defiling his seven-year-old biological daughter.

Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi Regional Police Spokesperson identified the suspect as Dominic Musiime 37, resident of Swazi ll, in Kyamuhunga sub-county.

Tumusiime says the arrest of Musiime was triggered by the Sub-county chairperson Adolf Kanyomozi who told Police that he had registered a complaint from teachers and the school nurse of St Mary’s primary school where the victim is in the Middle class.

Tumusiime adds that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday from his home and has confessed to the accusation as he was recording his statement with the crimes investigations department at Bushenyi Central Police Station where he was transferred.

Laban Butamanya, the Chairperson LC I Swazi II, said the victim told her colleagues at school who also told the school nurse who checked her and confirmed the damage caused to the girl.

He adds that it is the nurse who informed the Sub County chairperson who also reported to the police.

Imelda Tumusiime, the District Councilor Kyamuhunga Sub County said that since the mother of the victim divorced her husband 5 years ago living the daughter with the father alone, she has never returned raising the suspicion that she might have died.

She condemned the act saying such cases have become rampant in their area.

Faith Amanya Betega, the Bushenyi Senior Probation and Welfare Officer says Kyamuhunga Sub County has the highest number of both defilement and domestic violence cases.

She adds that in the last six months 12 cases of Defilement have been reported to Police while 29 cases of Domestic Violence have been received by the Sub County Community Development officer, noting that 11 have been referred to her office.