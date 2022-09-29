The Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga has asked Parliament not to keep silent while the country is again invaded by drone abductions and forced disappearances by unidentified state gunmen.

While giving his statement before the House during the plenary on Wednesdays, the Nyendo-Mukungwe lawmaker said that since the start of the 11th Parliament, human rights abuses have been an under-looked issue and in particular the forced disappearances.

Mpuuga added that despite the commitments from the government telling the Parliament that the abductions and forced disappearances are under control, the vice of abduction is still a big challenge.

“Right Hounarable Speaker ‘The devil is back!’ We have reports from families of a number of people abducted either from places of work waylaid by people in uniform or not in uniform in the infamous drones. Around May this year this House instructed the Minister for Security and Internal Affairs to account for the names of Ugandans who disappeared, I did not only table their names but included contacts of their families for government to pull up an account. But up now no accountability has ever been given, instead more people are being abducted and kept incommunicado. Those who have resurfaced in one way or another, resurface tortured bruised, others are dumped at Police stations, Members this is a big problem,” he said.

He went ahead and asked members sitting at the front bench not to keep silent while citizens are abducted and tortured because they are part of the government.

Mpuuga added, “I would like to ask our friends on the front bunch that for the record of this country, it is that while we’re in government citizens were being abducted and while you are ministers, the Prime Minister you instructed drones to go and abduct people and they disappeared. That one will go on your record and I would like Right Honourable Speaker this House to pronounce itself that the orders given then were not followed by the minister for security and did not report back.”

He also wondered how a Minister for Internal Affairs would be comfortable at his home while the people he swore to serve are being abducted and tortured. He also wondered why the President himself is quiet yet earlier this week he was speaking against the abduction of people.

“Early this week the President was the chief guest at the commemoration of the disappearance and eventual murder of the first chief minister of Uganda Benedicto Kiwanuka and he was really very serious about murders and disappearances I am wondering whether is aware or has since roast control and that some other people are in charge. You know the same president who condemned the Killers of Kiwanuka and they are the same killers or the offsprings killing and abducting citizens now.”