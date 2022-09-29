The Deputy Director General of Internal Security Officer (ISO), Lt. Col. Emmy Katabazi has warned civil servants against misuse of government funds.

He raised the issue on Tuesday during the confirmation ceremony of 841 Christians into Catholic faith by Bishop Callistus Rubaramira of Kabale Diocese in Kabale stadium-Kabale municipality.

Katabazi stressed that the government under its program of Parish development modal is giving out money to the people at parish levels to help them in developing themselves but government officials are embezzling that money and end up not reaching targeted people and have warned them to stop and do the needful.

“Uganda has enough money to do everything, but the problem is it, it’s misused,” he added.

He added that starting Next week, a team from state house and ISO shall visit Rukingiri and Kabale District to access the performance of the District.

He also warned the head teachers in government schools against charging high school fees from parents and giving out false numbers of students in order to get a high capitation grants from the government saying that soon they are coming for them.

On 5th May 2022 authorities in Kabale Municipality petitioned Parliament to intervene and investigate or terminate Multiplex Construction Company Limited, a company contracted to upgrade three roads in Kabale Municipality for failure to execute the project. Katabazi revealed they he’ll follow up the matter.

In May 2021, Multiplex company was contracted to tarmack the 0.76-kilometer Bwankosa road that connects Nyerere Avenue and Kabale shopping center is commonly known as Ki-college, 0.34KM Bushekwire road that connects Kabale shopping center to Kabale main road in Central division and 2.49KM road that connects the Kabale Diocesan Headquarters to Katuna-Kabale-Mbarara High way, all valued at Ugx 21.7 Billion. The construction at Rushoroza road was abandoned and they are currently at Bwankosya road.

However, in a petition by the Municipal authorities that was presented to the speaker by the Kabale Municipality Member of Parliament indicates that Multiplex limited and Ditico international trade contracting joint venture secured an advance of Ugx 4.334 billion to guarantee proper performance of the obligations and the contract date expired on 18th March 2022 yet to date, the contractor has executed 10 per cent of value works of the contract.

The Kabale Municipality Member of Parliament Dr Nicholas Thaddeus Kamara said that they want the government to intervene and investigate the conduct of business in this project before it’s too late and efforts be made to save the taxpayers money.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hon Thomas Tayebwa said that he has already written to the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development to investigate and report back within two weeks, in accordance with rule 30 (6) of the Rules of parliament of Uganda.