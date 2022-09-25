The 16th Edition Of Inter-Force Games And Champion has kicked off.

The Inter-Force games are being hosted by Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) at Queen Elizabeth conservation area in Kasese District under the theme “Interforce collaboration is a key to effective wildlife protection”.

Participants in different sports activities are drawn from Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Uganda Police Force (UPF), Uganda Prisons Services (UPS) and the host, Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).

The various games to be played include hand ball, soccer, shooting range, darts, taekwondo, netball and volleyball.

The UWA Director of Finance and Administration Mr. Mugisa Jimmy, who represented the Executive Director thanked the community for supporting the games and urged them to feel free to enter Queen Elizabeth national game park at mweya football pitch to continue supporting without any fee paid during this interforce sporting week

He further said the inter-forces games and championships has become an integral sporting event in the forces sporting calendar that annually brings together the armed forces of Uganda.

He said that Uganda Wildlife Authority uses sports as an avenue for professional development of sports men, promotion of healthy living, team work and staff discipline as well as a tool for promotion of conservation and institutional visibility.

He later invited the Chief Guest, the Minister of state for tourism Hon Martin Mugara who congratulated the winners and awarded them gifts and Medals.

The Minister promised the community to create the boundaries that separate the park and the locals and he told them he is working hard for their compensations.

The week-long sporting event will be concluded by a grand function expecting to attract all heads of armed forces, ministers and other high-level delegations.