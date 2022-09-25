The Inspectorate of Government (IG) on Friday arrested the Chief Administrative Officer of Maracha, Mr Paul Walakira for failing to implement its directive.

It’s alleged that on September 7th 2022, Mrs Anne Muhairwe Twinomugisha the Deputy Inspector General of Government directed Mr Walakira to interdict Mr Ezati Timothy Malumah, Mr Candia Stephen, Ms Osoa Flavia, Mr Abiribale T Paul, Mr Oneti Williama and Mr Ezati Robert, all officials of Maracha District Local Government.

The order followed the preliminary investigations conducted by the IG that established a prima facie case on allegations of abuse of office and causing financial loss amounting to Shs1.9bn, funds that were meant for the construction of Kololo seed school.

According to the investigations, the Chief Finance officer who happens to be Mr Candia Stephen, and Mr Abiribale T Paul who was the District Internal Auditor, approved payment for the incomplete works while Mr Ezati Timothy Malumah Ag. District Engineer/ water officer, Ms Osoa Flavia District Education Officer, Mr Oneti William, Senior Assistant Engineer and Mr Ezati Robert, Senior Assistant Engineer authorized the certificate of works that formed the basis for payment.

At the time of his arrest, Mr Walakira had not effected the directive. He was brought to Kampala and is in police custody.

The arrest of Mr Walakira comes at a time when a few weeks ago, Minister of Ethics and Integrity Ms Rose Lilly Akello revealed that the rate of corruption in local governments is very high since they are not transparent and accountable for what they do.

While launching the strategic plan of the Leadership Code Tribunal (LCT) this month in Kampala, Ms Akello highly noted that there’s a need to go to the grassroots because the fight against corruption needs to start with families, and villages. She then noted that public officers especially at the local government level continue to act with impunity because they are not monitored well.

It’s alleged that every year Uganda loses over Shs10trillion to corruption.