Ugandan parents have been urged to invest in better future for their children by giving them sound education.

The advice was given at Wante Muslim Secondary School located in Mayuge district by the Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Trevor Solomon Baleke on Friday during their general parents meeting.

“There are three major factors that determine the success of a child. They are; determination by both the parent and the child, hardwok by the parent so that they generate income to be able to pay fees and the good relationship between the school and the parent.”

“Also the child must be determined and hardworking at school and must be respectful to the parents and teachers. Once that is done, we only prepare ourselves for a graduation party,” he said.

He noted that despite the challenges posed by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, serious “parents who know what they want out of their children” have been able to weather the storm.

Baleke said parents should repose their confidence in schools.

He further advised that though the economy appears very tough, parents must not be deterred in sponsoring their children, as such investments, according to him, “pay better dividends in the long run.”

“I must commend parents who have continued to meet their obligations through thick and thin despite any challenges. Such challenges shall always be there but the most affected are those who plan poorly,” he said.

“There are many opportunities and government programs through which you can tap into the money economy but the bad thing is that most of you are good at poor planning. You gave out your land to sugarcane middle men who are using it to generate wealth for themselves as you the would-be bosses suffer. Please wake up. Those with small pieces of land – less than 5 acres please grow food crops, fruits and cash crops like coffee. You will stop spending on buying food and you will save enough to pay fees for your daughters and sons,” he said adding that despite being a Deputy RDC, he is a farmer back home in Kamuli district.

“Your child is your NSS or a savings account that will never disappoint you. I call on you to strive and ensure you make investments in the future of your children. Education is that future. No investment in that regard will be regretted. It may be difficult today, but it pays heavily in the end,” he said.

He also challenged parents to take on their role of parenting.

“Because your child is your investment, please keep your eyes on them. Don’t allow your school going daughters to loiter in trading centres and your sons to work on sugarcane plantations. Your child must be your investment and you are the investor. Let them concentrate on education as you look for the money to invest in them,” he said as the audiance cheered on.

He also warned them about reckless spending and said it was one of the major factors leading to poverty and lack of money by parents to pay fees for their children.

“Save and keep your money and stop reckless spending. Don’t just move with your money in the wallet but move with what you have planned to spend. Don’t spend on things that look attractive to you when you had not budgeted for them. Don’t just donate or give out your money because you feel you are religious. Any money spent on nonprofitable items is money wasted and that is one reason many of you are poor. Save more and spend less if you want to generate wealth,” he said.

Speaking after his address, Jacob Musana one of the parents thanked Baleke for the lecture.

“We have learnt a lot. Thank you so so much for coming to address us and we promise to make sure we do our part. I have learnt that my child is my investment, and that I must not just waste my money,” he said.

Moses Magumba another parent said they will make sure their children are feed at school and their land will be for their income generation.

“We now ask the headteacher to combine development fees with feeding fees so that all our children are fed and Mr. RdC I am assuring you, we shall meet our obligations, sir,” he said.

Baleke was specially invited by the Head Teacher, Ms. Khadija Nakimwero because of his expertise in mobilization and sensitization to talk to the parents on their role in the success of a child.