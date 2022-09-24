The Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope IV on Friday hosted a delegation of Neyendeire Development Initiatives (NDI) representatives from Busoga sub region.

The NDI representatives included their champions, district chairpersons called Captains and some of the village chairpersons all from the eleven districts that make up Busoga sub region.

They were led by Kampala Capital City Authority’s (KCCA) Executive Director, Kisaka Dorothy, who was accompanied by Kawuma Irene, the Private Secretary to the First Lady, Janet Kataha Museveni, to pay a courtesy call to the Kyabazinga at his Igenge Palace in Jinja City and also appreciate the King and his leadership for the work done in developing Busoga.

The First Lady and also Minister of Education and Sports is the Patron of NDI as Kisaka and Kawuma are called Champions in the association.

In her remarks, KCCA’s Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka, said she leads a women’s effort whose model focuses on the grassroot homesteads to catalyse social economic transformation of Busoga sub region.

She said they developed the idea to create a homestead nursery at village level to be led by chairpersons adding that if a homestead is created, people will be mobilized and trained about sanitation, child caring, nutrition, food security and also be introduced to new programs initiated by government at village level which they can engage in for development.

Kisaka said that there are 4712 villages in the eleven districts of Busoga and their target is to see that each village has a homestead nursery.

She noted that NDI has so far established 252 homestead nurseries that will act as training centres about social economic development in homes.

Kisaka said that since inception of their association in 2016, they have managed to established 6 homestead nurseries in Buyende district, 5 in Mayuge, 6 in Jinja City, 7 in Namutumba, 4 in Namayingo, 12 in Bugiri, 20 in Luuka, 24 in Kaliro, 29 in Kamuli, 18 in Bugweri, 54 in Jinja rural and 56 in Iganga district.

She noted that these homestead nurseries will be a secret of development in Busoga sub region. Kisaka said they are going to start up a SACCO for their association.

In his remarks, the Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope IV, said Busoga Kingdom was ready to partner with Neyendeire Development Initiatives (NDI) to engage in the homestead social economic transformation.

He said his Kingdom will support the homestead nursery approach in order for people to improve on their sanitation, food security and production and also prevent domestic violence in homes.

The monarch urged the leadership of NDI to consider gender balance while registering their members in the association adding that he needs to see men too getting registered in big numbers.

Later, Kisaka handed over a sh20 million cheque as a donation from the First Lady through NDI to the Kyabazinga and it was received by the Culture Minister Richard Mafumo who represented Busoga Kingdom’s Katuukiro Dr. Joseph Muvawala. The delegation also donated gifts to the Kyabazinga.

Present at the ceremony was the Issabalangira of Busoga Samuel Zirabamuzale, Chief Nkono from Bukhono chiefdom and various Ministers of Busoga Kingdom.