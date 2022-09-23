The English Premier League features some of the most talented players in the entire world. The greatest online sports betting website is 1xBet, and among its features it also has all contests of this tournament.

One of these highly talented players is former Irish goalkeeper Shay Given. He spent his entire career in English football, where he played between the years 1994 and 2017. During those years he played on teams like:

Blackburn Rovers;

Newcastle United;

Manchester City;

Aston Villa;

and Stoke City.

The online sports betting website 1xBet is definitely the ultimate source for great football bets made on the English Premier League.

A Newcastle legend

Probably the best moment in the career of Shay Given was his spell at Newcastle. Specifically, he was part of that squad between the years 1997 and 2009. Although he didn’t win any silverware with the team, he was still seen as one of the best goalkeepers of the Premier League while playing for that side. When making a football bet online – 1xBet website offers great opportunities to give the best possible experience in this regard.

During the 13 seasons where the Irish keeper played for the Magpies, Given helped the teams to be the runners-up in two occasions of the FA Cup. Additionally, he was also selected on two occasions on the Team of the Season of the English Premier League. In fact, he even featured in a few matches of the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Champions League. The 1xBet website allows its members to start making a football online bet now, and use that opportunity on any of its teams.

Leaving the Magpies

Given’s career at Newcastle could have been much shorter. In fact, he expressed his intentions to leave the team in 2001 after losing the starting spot. However, a series of great performances allowed him to be the first keeper of the team. You can visit 1xbet.com/en/mobile now and use this platform to wager on all matches played by Newcastle United.

When Manchester City was taken over by the late 2000s, the squad wanted to sign many high profile players. At first, the new owners of the Manchester team wanted to secure the goalkeeping spot with a reliable name that could give security to the back line. The name they chose? Shay Given.

In fact, the Irish player was the starting keeper of the Citizens for two seasons, having some great performances in the process. After City, the player went on to play for teams like Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Stoke City. When visiting the 1xBet website, punters have the chance to wager on all those teams as well.