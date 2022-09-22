The Alebtong Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Robert Adiama has implored Persons With Disabilities to embrace government development programs if they are to fight poverty and improve their livelihoods.

Mr. Adiama made the remarks on Wednesday while meeting leaders of PWDs in Alebtong. The meeting took place at Alebtong Town Council grounds.

The RDC encouraged the PWDs never to get frustrated because of their physical condition but rather use the skills God gave to them to overcome poverty.

Mr. Adiama further urged them to embrace Parish Development Model (PDM), a multi-sectoral strategy for Uganda’s socio-economic transformation aimed at moving 39% households from subsistence economy to money economy. He said if well utilised, PDM will help PWDs and other Ugandans at large to better their lives.

“I want to encourage you never to get frustrated with your disability situation but use the skills God has given you to get out of poverty and I still encourage you to have confidence and use government programs like parish development model to get out of poverty,” he said.

Mr. Adiama also offered to train all PWDs starting with their leaders on mindset change and various ways on how to eradicate poverty.

On his part, the Deputy RDC, Stephen Odongo encouraged the PWDs to remain optimistic that government programs will benefit their lives and thanked the President of Uganda for ensuring peace in the region that has enabled a conducive environment for development.

“I thank the President of Uganda His Excellency Yoweri Museveni for ensuring peace in the region that has enabled Uganda to develop. I now take this to encourage you to appreciate and be consistent with government programs,” Mr. Odongo said.