H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni the President on Tuesday 20th September 2022 gifted twenty-four boda boda riders operating at Kingdom Kampala stage with brand new motorcycles.

During an event held at Verma house, Lugogo bypass in Kampala, the State House comptroller Jane Barekye handed over the brand new motorcycles to beneficiaries including; Wasswa Husein, Tugume John, Mugerwa Benard, Byakatonda G.William, Sekabira Fredrick, Kamukama Patrick, Muyanja Abud, Wabwire Noah, Nfuko Emmanuel, Wasswa Henry, Twinomujuni Onesmus, Sekaja Juma, Twinamasko Henry, Asimwe Gilbert, Tamale John, Ntume Joseph, Wafula Bernard, Daki Moses, Wasswa Fazil, Walyaula Godfrey, Muwonge Ramathan, Muhereza Nicolas, Mutebi Medi and the late Galiwango Robert.

The motorcycle belonging to the late Galiwango Robert was handed over to his Eva Nabakire who will today deliver the late’s motorcycle to their mother.

According to Wasswa Hussein, the chairman of Kingdom Kampala boda boda, Galiwango Robert died while trying to save a child from being hit by a speeding vehicle and he became the victim.

After handing over the motorcycles, the State House Comptroller informed the beneficiaries that they were gifted by his Excellency with intent to boost their business.

Barekye said the motorcycles came as an appreciation for the great love they have shown the President also as a fulfillment of his pledge he made to them on the 25th day of March 2022.

In his speech read by the State House Comptroller, President Museveni stated “I have given you these motorcycles because of the great love you shower me whenever I bypass your boda boda stage.

In addition to this, it is an incentive to boost your business.” His Excellency further advised them not to sell their brandnew motorcycles, avoid drunkenness and focus on working for the betterment of their lives and their families.

The President advised them to let their wives get involved in developmental activities which will further increase their household income thus developing Uganda their mother land.

The comptroller was gratified by the boda boda riders for attending the function with their wives who witnessed their husbands receiving brand new motorcycles.

She informed them that the President has a lot of love for them and the country and further advised them to be patient while working for they will achieve their desired goals.

Major Emma Kuteesa advised the youths to emulate the boda boda riders operating at Kingdom Kampala stage through hard work. In response the beneficiaries showed happiness after receiving their brand-new motorcycles.

Wasswa Hussein the chairman for Kingdom Kampala boda boda applauded his excellency for showing empathy to the poor. “These brand new motorcycles have saved us working for the rich people who were taking our wives’ money for Kameza (money given to wives to cater for house hold issues like buying food), ” said the Chairman.

Mark Kakembo the Verma company manager revealed that the motorcycles given to the beneficiaries are brand new in the market, strong, with low fuel consumption with one liter going for 60 kilometers and so the beneficiaries will benefit a lot of income while riding them.