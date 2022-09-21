A man in Pader district has been arrested for murdering his wife and setting her corpse ablaze for alleged infidelity. The suspect is James Odongo (46), a charcoal dealer and resident of Oluk Village in Opate parish in Atanga Sub County.

John Bosco Oola, the Oluk Village LC 1 Chairperson, says that the suspect beat up his wife Hellen (53) with clubs and used dry grass to set her private parts ablaze on Monday night.

According to Oola, the suspect later handed over himself to the local authorities and informed them that he had murdered his wife whom he had caught red-handed with another man in their marital bed.

He explained that the intruder managed to escape leaving behind his pair of trousers.

David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson told Journalist on Tuesday that police intervened and arrested the suspect after receiving information from the local leaders. The suspect is locked up at Atanga Police Station where police have charged him with murder.