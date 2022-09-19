The State Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Kabuye Kyofatogabye has advised the Lord Mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago to leave politics and embark on selling Ice Cream if his desire is to make every person in the city happy.

Minister Kabuye urged that Lukwago is always politicking and opposing every new development brought in Kampala as long as it is from the cabinet.

According to the Minister, the Lord Mayor disguises himself as a people’s fighter yet all the developments brought in Kampala City are meant to help them.

“Lord mayor must, by all means, acknowledge that Kampala City is governed by the Central government and he must know that there is no good and sensible leader that desires to please everyone at the expense of development, that is not possible. Therefore, if he wants to always please Kampala people let him go and start selling Ice cream because that is that job where a seller pleases every person,” Kyofatogabye said.

He added that Lukwago must learn how to work with people in the government and stop painting a bad picture that government is against the people of Kampala.

“Registering Bodaboda riders is not going to help the minister or President Museveni but it’s primarily going to help the common man and the Bodaboda rider himself plus his family but if people like political leaders in Kampala come and fight it, I fail to understand if such people are worthy being leaders, especially here in Kampala,” he said.

Minister Kyofatogabye was reacting to the ongoing campaign of banning unregistered Bodaboda riders from the five divisions of Kampala which Lukwago and other KCCA political leaders have continued to oppose.

According to Lukwago, there is no law that bans unregistered Bodaboda riders in Kampala, therefore KCCA was supposed to first formulate a well-structured plan that would be followed perfectly.

“Whatever they are planning to do has no legal background, last week we sent the bill to the KCCA council stipulating how the Bodaboda work must be handed in the Kampala city and it’s in the process so that we do something that has a legal background,” he said.

Last week, while addressing journalists, Kampala minister Hajjat Minsa Kabanda cautioned that only registered Bodaboda riders who took part in the census will be allowed to operate in the capital city.

“On Monday, those who would have not registered, will not be allowed to operate in the city. They will first stay at home as only those registered by KCCA and by the ministry of Kampala, will be allowed to operate in Nakawa, Kawempe, Rubaga, Makindye and Central,” She said.