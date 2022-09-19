The Government of Uganda has asked the African Union (AU) to rally all African states behind one goal of working together to achieve impressive inventions in the field of Science and Technology.

Authorities in Kampala took this step by writing to the African Union through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, seeking the continental body’s intervention in moblising all African countries to work together to heighten research and new scientific discoveries.

Uganda’s Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, also Presidential advisor on infectious diseases Hon. Dr. Monica Musenero said as Uganda prepares to host the East African Community Youth Innovation Forum, it is worth the effort to work towards fostering concertedness to ensure new discoveries in vaccines, drugs and new deadly diseases.

The Forum will run from November 8th, to 10th at Speke Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo. It will be held under the theme “Unlocking Youth Development Potential Through Innovations”

It will bring together young innovators to discuss regional facts and latest trends in innovation and product development, understand the challenges and opportunities associated with the promotion of youth talent in technological advancement and innovation for the regional marketplace and globally.

It will also encourage the sharing of knowledge and skills related to quality, relevant and contemporary research in higher education (HE), so as to update and upgrade participants’ knowledge to both old and new modes of research.

Besides, the conference will equip participants with contemporary and up-coming data collection and analysis tools, in addition to more knowledge on applied research.

Dr. Musenero said that concertedness pushed European countries many steps ahead of other nations in the world, in terms of new discoveries and technological advancement at the height of Covid-19 pandemic, noting that individualism among African states has greatly undermined scientific research on the African continent.

“The East African Community Youth Innovation Conference, will be held here in Kampala and it will greatly boost innovativeness in the field of science, we have decided to work with other states under the African Union, to see to it that we heighten scientific discoveries and build factories aimed at bringing about new iniatives in the field of science like vaccines manufacturing,” clarified Dr. Musenero.

“…….and we established close partnership with Tanzania, we work together in the field of research to unearth new scientific realities, we were left behind in field of scientific research as Africa, and this time around we are trying to compensate for the time lost by working together.”

She noted that this kind of partnership will enable several African states to work together in creating markets for scientific products which are discovered and produced locally.

“And even the market for our new products, like the President reiterates everyday these new products which are produced from here have to get market, so if we work together, party A will buy what it doesn’t produce from party B and vice versa, and this strengthens multilateral trade,” Dr. Musenero explained.

The forum aims to set a pace for a vibrant regional East African Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship platform for effective regional development and integration.