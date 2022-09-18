The youth in Bunyoro Sub-region have asked President Yoweri Museveni to allow his son Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to stand for Presidency.

The youth under the MK Project, made the humble plea on Saturday as President Museveni in company of First Lady Janet Museveni spoke to different political leaders, clergy and the people of Bunyoro in general at Boma grounds in Masindi, shortly after Commissioning several projects owned by businessman and events organiser Balaam Barugahara.

The burning issue was raised by a one Ayebare Evelyn, the Masindi District Female Youth Councilor who request the President to allow the First Son to succeed him, saying that since Gen. Muhoozi connects well with the Ugandan population which is majorly made up of the youth, such attribution will help to push the country development upward.

She said Gen. Muhoozi, the current Commander for UPDF Land Forces, was a standby generator that was ready to take over from as the next President of Uganda.

“Your Excellency what you see infront here, the shining colors here, this is Team Chairman famously known as MK Project. Mr. President, this team has worked tirelessly with Mr Balaam Barugahara to ensure that this function is colorful. Your Excellency, we as Team Chairman, we are really so appreciative for the peace you fought for and we are also requesting you that you allow your son Muhoozi to stand for Presidency. We really love him so much,”Ayebare told President Museveni.

In response, the President said he has no objection with Muhoozi project.

For years, the Muhoozi Project has been a subject of contention among political pundits and the general public.

In September last year, Museveni said his son Lt Gen Muhoozi didn’t need to be groomed by him to become Uganda’s next President.

In an exclusive interview with France 24’s Marc Perelman at State House Entebbe, the President revealed that Muhoozi’s fate could only be decided by the people of Uganda who cast their vote through free and fair general elections.

“Why should I groom my son? Those claiming so are not serious. The Constitution of Uganda is very clear on how one ascends Presidency,” Museveni said.

Talks about the Muhoozi Presidency first gained prominance when it was brought up by former spy chief, Gen David Sejusa, who accused his boss, the incumbent Museveni of trying to impose his son onto the people of Uganda, hence the analogy “The Muhoozi project,”.

President Museveni however swiftly moved to rule out the allegation as baseless, adding that he didn’t see any traits of politics in his only son Muhoozi.

Consequently, calls for Muhoozi to come out and confirm whether he will seek to carry on his father’s political legacy have been loud especially from within the NRM party, with many of his fanatics finding his silence on the matter excruciatingly painful.

However, in 2020, Muhoozi said the phrase, ‘Muhoozi Project’ was coined by ‘evil people’ to try and destroy ‘us’ but has since been turned from a ‘curse’ into a ‘blessing.’

“Some evil people coined this phrase to try and destroy us! But trust my generation to convert every curse into a blessing! Thank you Ugandans, ” he said.

Since then, there has been a sustained online campaign, facilitated by events promoter Balaam Barugahara of selling the Muhoozi brand. Several social media influencers have also taken to social media to ‘market’ Muhoozi.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of this year, Gen, Muhoozi has been silently proving to Ugandans, his ability in handling the country’s geopolitics. He has also been instrumental in bringing back the relationship between Uganda and Rwanda including holding talks with Kagame that led to the reopening of the land border in January after three years of closure.

The Uganda-Rwanda border was abruptly closed in 2019 as tensions spiralled, but was reopened in January this year in a major sign of warming ties courtesy of Gen Muhoozi’s talks with President Kagame whom he calls uncle.