Police at Mbarara Central Police Station is holding Sayuni Yosam aged 36 years, on charges of electronic fraud, impersonation, obtaining money by false pretense and obtaining registration by false pretense.

The suspect has been using different telephone numbers registered in other people’s names to target businessmen/women in hardware and service provision in pretext of awarding them contracts with the Catholic Church in Nyamitanga while impersonating as a staff of the Church.

Investigations indicate that Yosam has been dealing with the help of others still at large to defraud members of the public in areas of Rwizi Region and Kigezi region. The money conned from the populace is yet to be established.

According to Rwizi regional Police spokesperson ASP Samson Kasasira, the telephone numbers used in the crime are as follows; 0774565312-Ntegyereize Jackline,0776564519-Sylvia Kakazi,0773490221-Ocan Moreen,0702068594-Tumusiime Julius,0703971441-Benadina Koshaba,0777533799-Steven Sibomaana and 0706543500-Aisha Nakayi.

According to Kasasira, all sim cards were recovered and exhibited to help security in investigations but his counterparts are still at large, calling for vigilance of the public.

Kasasira also urged all those affected by the above telephone numbers to report to CPS Mbarara.

He further urged all members of the public to desist from sharing their personal details with strangers to avoid becoming targets or implicated in crime.