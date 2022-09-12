Three officials working in Terego district have been arrested for allegedly soliciting for a bribe worth 5.2 million Shillings from a food supplier.

The suspects are Viola Bako, the health assistant of CIlio health centre III, William Bayo, the health assistant for Abajio health centre II and Masanja Yeku, a TASO-Uganda co-ordinator for Terego district. They were arrested on Saturday by officials from the Inspectorate of Government and police personnel.

According to the IG, the trio solicited a kickback from a supplier who was hired to offer catering services for the training of over 900 village health teams in Terego district. The event was organised by TASO Uganda.

The suspects claimed to have assisted the supplier in getting the contract worth 16 million Shillings and thereafter demanded a kickback of over 5.2 million Shillings.

Bernard Oyite, the Deputy Regional head of the Inspectorate of Government in Arua told journalists that the matter was reported to the IG by a whistleblower and they immediately sought for authority to execute a trap for the officials. He says the trio was arrested from Hot 7 restaurant along Arua Avenue road in Arua city after receiving part of the trapped cash.

Munira Ali, the Spokesperson of IG says that the suspects are expected to be transported to Kampala to appear at the anti-corruption Court on Monday to answer the charges of abuse of office and bribery levelled against them.

According to Section 2 (a) of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2009, a person commits the offence of corruption if he or she does the solicitation or acceptance, directly or indirectly.